Tom Hanks to receive the Cecil B. DeMille honor at the Golden Globes

T he Hollywood Foreign Press has officially named two-time Oscar winner and, arguably, the industry’s most beloved dad figure, Tom Hanks, the recipient of Cecil B. De Mille Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, per Deadline. The award will be presented during the 2020 Golden Globe ceremony.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. D eMille Award to Tom Hanks,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement. “For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.” In the past, the honor has been awarded to the likes of George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, and Meryl Streep, to name a few. The night has the potential to be doubly fruitful for Hanks, as early award buzz has surrounded his turn as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. Toy Story 4 also has the likelihood of snagging a number of nominations throughout the animation categories.

The Golden Globes will air January 5 at 8 PM EST on NBC.