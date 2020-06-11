Tom Hanks, those submarines he hates to debut on Apple TV+ on July 10

“Y’arr, I hates them underwater devils.” Photo : Apple TV+

In a different world, Tom Hanks latest film, the naval action thriller Greyhound, would have been a perfectly serviceable mid-budget summer movie, the ideal opportunity for America’s dads to power down the lawnmowers, give the Civil War tomes a rest, and enjoy a couple air-conditioned hours of Tom Hanks looking very seriously at boats. Now, though, it’s become just another casualty of the COVID-19 shutdowns, one that not even Tom Hanks’ magical healing blood could save from a significantly altered fate.

As previously reported, said change in destiny involves a move from theaters to Apple TV+, where we’re sure every meticulously rendered iota of WWII-era ship-to-sub combat will be recreated on your phone screens or tablets. (And apologies for making ourselves laugh, but we just imagined the film getting cut into six-minute clips as a Quibi exclusive, and how sad that would make Tom Hanks .) Apple TV+ has just announced that the film will debut on July 10, giving Hanks and those submarines he’s enemies with their chance to debut in the summer sun at last . The film is based on a novel by C.S. Forester, about a U.S. Navy commander who just hates this one group of very annoying submarines, and his efforts to escape from or punish them for their under the sea evils.

Greyhound co-stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue, and submarines.