Tom Hanks, those submarines he hates to debut on Apple TV+ on July 10

In a different world, Tom Hanks latest film, the naval action thriller Greyhound, would have been a perfectly serviceable mid-budget summer movie, the ideal opportunity for America’s dads to power down the lawnmowers, give the Civil War tomes a rest, and enjoy a couple air-conditioned hours of Tom Hanks looking very seriously at boats. Now, though, it’s become just another casualty of the COVID-19 shutdowns, one that not even Tom Hanks’ magical healing blood could save from a significantly altered fate.
As previously reported, said change in destiny involves a move from theaters to Apple TV+, where we’re sure every meticulously rendered iota of WWII-era ship-to-sub combat will be recreated on your phone screens or tablets. (And apologies for making ourselves laugh, but we just imagined the film getting cut into six-minute clips as a Quibi exclusive, and how sad that would make Tom Hanks.) Apple TV+ has just announced that the film will debut on July 10, giving Hanks and those submarines he’s enemies with their chance to debut in the summer sun at last. The film is based on a novel by C.S. Forester, about a U.S. Navy commander who just hates this one group of very annoying submarines, and his efforts to escape from or punish them for their under the sea evils.
Greyhound co-stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue, and submarines.