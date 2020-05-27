Screenshot : Splash ( YouTube

Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart web series has proven to be quite the delight, with the Frozen actor having used his considerable clout to bring together the casts and crews of the ‘80s classics upon which he was raised in an effort to raise money for various charities. We previously dropped in on his Goonies and Back To The Future reunions, and now we’re sharing his new get-together with the team behind 1984's Splash.



Advertisement

All the big names are here: Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, and Eugene Levy are all on hand, as is director Ron Howard, producer Brian Grazer, and writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

Advertisement

The lively conversation unpacks Disney’s lack of clout at the time—Hanks describes the studio as “a junior college that was underfunded”—and the hours of gluey hell that went into putting on Hannah’s mermaid tail. Unsurprisingly, Hanks is a highlight, living up to his status as America’s dad by entering the conversation amidst a storm of technical snags.

Other highlights:

Hannah revealing the lobster she inhales was filled with hearts of palm and mashed potatoes. She also cried the first time she had to hold it.

Howard recalling the morning John Candy showed up to set still drunk after a night partying with Jack Nicholson.

Everyone laughing at the idea of Hanks and Candy being cast as brothers.

Ryan Reynolds swinging by at the end to say some kind words in tribute to Candy, one of his favorite actors.

If you’re not subscribed to Gad’s channel, you probably should be. This Sunday, he’s bringing together the cast of the Lord Of The Rings. Watch a preview below.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com