Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer

America’s most steadfast couple have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Tom Hanks says of himself and his wife, Rita Wilson, in a statement released to Deadline on Wednesday. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia where Hanks was working on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which the Academy Award winner is to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The news that Hanks and Wilson contracted the virus comes on the heels of cancellations and delays affecting the entertainment industry around the world, and Trump’s televised address to the nation announcing that all travel will be restricted from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. (Though the U.K. is apparently still cool.)



“Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks’ statement continues. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Thanks, Dad. Please take care of yourself, too.

