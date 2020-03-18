Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty )

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing so much more than eating way too much Vegemite while in quarantined in Australia. The couple announced they’d tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but have taken to social media to share updates proving they’re doing just fine.

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,” Hanks posted on Instagram Wednesday morning local time. “No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

And it’s not just “the blahs” that have America’s Dad down. “Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points,” the post continues.

It was announced Monday that Wilson and Hanks had been released from a Queensland hospital. T hey had been in Australia for Hanks to play Elvis Presley’s manager in a currently untitled Presley biopic and Wilson to promote her new album, Halfway to Home.

Wilson posted an Instagram video of her singing a few hours after her husband’s post.

“Gotta love them flaws and all,” she captioned the video of her singing her song “Broken Man.”

Hanks says that during his time in self-isolation he’s “learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick,” but he’s also learned to hate a typewriter he travels with that he used to love. The brand name? Corona.

