Tom DeLonge takes credit for Pentagon's recent UFO releases, says "people need to buckle up"

It was more than two years ago that the New York Times reported on a semi-classified UFO investigation conducted at the Pentagon, and more than six months since the Navy acknowledged that clips depicting unidentified aircrafts released by Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy were, in fact, legit. DeLonge, the former Blink-182 member who raised plenty of eyebrows when he quit the band to focus on UFO research full-time, was further justified last week when the Department of Defense officially released and made available for download those very videos. They wanted to, per the Times, “clear up any misconceptions by the public.”

Today, Rolling Stone chatted about the revelation with DeLonge, who credits the Pentagon and Navy acknowledgements to To The Stars for having “made all the noise.”

“ I did not see it coming, but I do know some of the inside leaks that are happening at the Pentagon,” he said . “ And they’re not allowed to lie, and basically we caught them dealing with something, and now they’re forced to recognize it and acknowledge it. They do work for us. They’re like, ‘ Alright it’s time to start talking about it because Tom and his rascals are putting our feet to the fire,’ you know?”

“ I can’t believe we pulled this off,” he added . “ It’s a big deal, and so much more is coming. I think people need to buckle up.”

DeLonge discussed the “Gimbal” clip, his favorite of the recently released UFO videos. “I have never seen a UFO that clear before,” he said. He also decries the “pure ignorance” of those who say the footage can be chalked up to “bugs in the code. ”

Finally, DeLonge sounded confident that a reunion with Blink-182 was in the cards, though not any time soon. “ Everyone wants to know, ‘ Are you guys gonna play again?’ Yeah, of course we are,” he said . “ We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody. Right now Angels and Airwaves is on a roll. We’re getting ready to put out the best record we’ve ever made. So I’m really busy with that. I’ve got multiple film projects. As you know To The Stars Academy is just booming, so I have all these priorities I’m responsible for, and I can’t just stop and go do a Blink 182 tour because it sounds fun. It’s a big thing. I gotta make time for it. So it’s kind of like, ‘ How do we plan it a year or two in advance?’”

DeLonge and To The Stars’ History Channel show, Unidentified, was renewed for a second season in September. As you wait for that to touch down, r ead the full interview here.