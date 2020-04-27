Screenshot : Killing In The Name Of Cover ( YouTube

At this point, adorable father-daughter duets may as well be their own subgenre on YouTube. Each week, it seems there’s another suspiciously well-recorded and well-lit video that further reinforces the status quo of cuteness and props up the bourgeois capita list pigs in the ukulele and pop music industries. But, no longer. This week, a toddler named Audrey emerged from the masses to kickstart the proletariat musical revolution with a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name.”



Originally posted on Facebook, the video features a young girl doing her best to phonetically replicate Zack de la Rocha’s lyrics while her dad, Malaysian guitarist Ujang Ijon, rocks out on acoustic guitar. About halfway through she gets a little distracted by chewing her fingernail but, when she comes back in, the energy gets turned up to eleven.

There’s no word yet on when this duo plans to release an album or if they’re going to simply build up an audience first at local punk shows and protest rallies. Either way, we think we’ve found them a drummer:

