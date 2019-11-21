Todd Phillips calls Joker sequel reports "anticipatory at best," clarifies there's "not a contract"

Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline published opposing reports regarding a sequel to Joker and the potential for an entire portfolio of gritty superhero origin stories from director Todd Phillips . Chaos ensued, with comment sections and Twitter arguments imploding beneath the Clown Prince’s gales of maniacal laughter, which danced down the descending staircase that is the internet . Somewhere, Jared Leto is breathing into a paper bag.

Phillips, hoping to put a stop to this madness , spoke with Indiewire about the confusion, clarifying that THR’s report of a sequel “jumped the gun” and was “ anticipatory at best.”

“I can honestly say to you there was no meeting that ever happened on October 7 where I marched in,” Phillips told Indiewire. “Here’s the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about…?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel.”

Phillips goes on to call some of the reporting in the THR article “untrue.” The concept of developing a series of gritty reboots, for example, was something he says he pitched early in Joker’s development, not after the film became a box office smash. “When I pitched them Joker, it wasn’t a movie, it was, let’s do a whole label,” Phillips said. “They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let’s do this one.” He adds, “I’m not the kind of guy who goes marching in saying I want these 40 titles. I just don’t have the energy.”

He doesn’t negate the idea of a sequel. He says he and Phoenix have discussed the idea and that, when it comes to business, “ a movie doesn’t make a billion dollars and they don’t talk about a sequel.”

So, basically, it’s going to happen. Eventually. B ut we can put the arguments on hold for now.