Todd makes a “Snow Globe” in this new Breaking Bad short

Earlier this week, AMC just casually, quietly released a new Breaking Bad short, like this is something they do every day. No big deal. So hey, here’s Jesse Plemons and the voice of Laura Fraser in one more (final?) chapter of the Todd And Lydia Nightmare Variety Hour.



What Todd is making here, as you might have guessed from the title, is a snow globe. While we never see the actual finished product in Eric Schmidt and Melissa Ng’s short, we do see it in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story—specifically in the hands of Casey (Scott Shepherd), who is definitely not a cop. Viewers may have already picked up on the idea that these two figures are Lydia and Todd, but the short certainly makes that obvious. It also confirms that the little black cylinders inside the snow globe are meant to be barrels of some volatile chemical (pretty safe to assume it’s methylamine).

In Snow Globe, we also see glimpses of other figures and toys that Todd, the world’s most affable aw-shucks sociopath, has in some way modified, including a cardinal perched atop someone’s head, a small female figure that’s been whittled down to appear naked, and a menacing-looking bunny. We haven’t found those anywhere in El Camino, but the film does demonstrate that this is a favorite hobby of Todd’s, as evidenced by his tarantula’s tank.

He’s also listening to a piece of contemporary yacht rock, which makes sense, as we already learned he likes a smooth tune:

Anyway, there you have it: a few more minutes from the Breaking Bad universe, all unexpected-like. Thanks, AMC.

