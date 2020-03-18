Today in penguins: Some penguins descend a flight of stairs

Photo : Boston Globe ( Getty Images )

In these trying times, it’s good to remember that humans are just one of the species living on our planet. As worried as we may be about, well, everything going on right now, other animals are continuing to go about their lives, unconcerned with abstract concepts like flu pandemics and economic collapse because they have more pressing issues to worry about, like how to navigate stairs.

This latest penguin-related mind balm comes courtesy of @SortaBad, who tweeted out a video of a whole lot of adorable birds that look like beady-eyed grandpas shuffling up to the edge of a flight of stairs then hopping their way down to the bottom. That’s all there is to it, and that’s all there needs to be to it. Simply watch them hopping from step to step, webbed feet slapping the stairs while they extend their little wings for balance, and allow a sense of contentment to wash over you.



If any lingering concern over how the penguins will get back up the stairs shadows your enjoyment of the clip, please watch a follow-up video that demonstrates the incredible verticals these guys can pull out when need be.



Considering it’s only been a few days since the world’s penguins last delighted us by wandering around an aquarium, checking out tanks full of fish and information desks like senior citizens on a field trip to the big city, we fully expect more where this came from. The penguins, just by living their lives, will get us through. If you don’t believe us, just look at how the delightful, rotund birdlings celebrated St. Patrick’s Day yesterday and try to feel anything but an uncomplicated sense of hope that all will eventually be right again.



