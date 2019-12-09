Today in deepfakes: Everyone's a damn dirty ape

Screenshot : YouTube

We know we’re courting disaster when we laugh at Nick Offerman taking on every role in Full House or Adam Sandler replacing Eli Roth as “The Bear Jew.” Yes, we’re listening when viral activist and professional deepfake artist Ctrl Shift Face warns us that superimposing faces on famous people’s bodies have the potential of disrupting major political movements and spreading misinformation like wildfire, but we can’t stop ourselves from enjoying Bill Hader’s face morph into Tom Cruise or Arnold Schwarzenegger manifesting as . Anton Chigurh. We’ll regret it later, probably, but right now we’re getting a kick out of YouTube channel Planet of the Fakes, which specializes in digitally transforming people’s faces into t hose damn dirty apes from the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Here, for example, is a horrifying clip of Trump delivering a press conference as an ape.

And Joey from Friends, now a wild chimp, jamming out on his drum set.

Here’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talking to his gorilla pal, George, from Rampage.

And here’s the stoic Chimp Eastwood in A Fistful of Bananas.

Obviously, the faces of animals don’t naturally blend with human heads, so, at least in this instance, we can rest assured that nobody will panic and mash the nuke button in anticipation of an ape invasion.

