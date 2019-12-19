To All The Boys I Loved Before sequel gets a lovestruck first trailer

Photo : Netflix

We lauded Netflix rom-com To All The Boys I Loved Before for its “beguiling sincerity”, as well as for “ shifting the lens on whose stories get to be told.” Today, the streamer dropped a trailer for its anticipated sequel, which reunites star Lana Condor’s Lara Jean with the ultra-charming Peter, as played by Noah Centineo ( or He-Man, if you’re nasty).

Just because they’re officially together, however, doesn’t mean Lara Jean’s trove of letters aren’t still floating in the ether. Things get complicated when one recipient, John (Jordan Fisher), re enters her life, and it’s likely his presence will be the one to teach Lara Jean that high schoolers should never promise someone they won’t break ever break their heart. Because they will. Often.

To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You breaks Netflix’s cold, capitalist heart February 12, 2020.