Considering how much trouble it was to get Snowpiercer on TV in the first place, it makes sense that TNT would want to hold onto its adaptation of the Bong Joon Ho film as hard as it possibly can. You don’t replace a showrunner and a director and then move the series from one network to another just so you can end it prematurely, right? TNT seems to agree, because Variety says the network has ordered a third season of the drama. This comes just a week or so before the show’s second season is set to premiere, so it seems like a relatively rare positive sign for Snowpiercer’s future prospects—kind of like when you’ve been told that the world is a frozen wasteland, but then you see a polar bear and you realize that things might start to be okay again. (That happens in the movie.)

Snowpiercer the show, like Snowpiercer the movie, is about a train that carries that endlessly circles the planet while carrying the last survivors of humanity in the wake of an icy apocalypse. It stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly. Season three obviously won’t premiere for a while, but the gap between seasons one and two wasn’t especially long.