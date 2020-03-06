Photo : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images )

With the continuing spread of coronavirus, people are buying up supplies of hand sanitizer in an attempt to prevent contracting or spreading the illness. And now, because some jerks have filled their cupboards with enough of the product to melt the very flesh from their finger bones, people have started considering ways to overcome sanitizer shortages by making their own disinfectant homebrew with hard liquor.



In a rare instance of an online brand using social media for good, this trend has resulted in Tito’s Vodka informing would-be customers that, actually, using their booze for this sort of thing isn’t a great idea.



Dallas News’ Dom DiFurio, who tweeted out a bunch of Tito’s responses, covered the story in an article about the company’s surprising decision to clear up public health misconceptions rather than try to make money capitalizing on the coronavirus panic. He cites a statement from Tito’s explaining that, “while it would be good for business for our fans to use massive quantities of Tito’s for hand sanitizer, it would be a shame to waste the good stuff, especially if it doesn’t sanitize (which it doesn’t, per the CDC).”



Accordingly, its Twitter feed is filled with replies to anyone tagging the business into messages about using its vodka for sanitizer. In each case, the account explains that “Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation [of at least 60% alcohol] of the CDC” along with a screencap of hand-washing advice.



For those still concerned enough to consider whipping up some home-made sanitizer with a different kind of alcohol, maybe just wash your hands to a series of pop song choruses and put your liquor to its intended use by downing a few shots and trying to chill out a little.



