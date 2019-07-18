Screenshot: YouTube

Variety reports today that Warren Appleby, special effects coordinator on DC Universe’s streaming series Titans, died today after an accident occurred during a stunt being rehearsed for the show. According to the report, a piece of a car involved in the stunt broke off unexpectedly, striking Appleby.



Production on Titans—which is currently filming its second season—will be shut down for two days after the accident. A Warner Bros. spokesperson issued a statement:

We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot. Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.



Appleby was a veteran effects coordinator—i.e., the person on set responsible for supervising the entire effects department—with more than 80 credits to his name. He previously supervised work on projects ranging from Tommy Boy to Hemlock Grove and Hulu’s 11.22.63, to the upcoming It: Chapter Two.