Tiny baby has no business doing a “Thunderstruck” cover this good

Screenshot : YouTube

Kids are making it in the big bad entertainment world at younger and younger ages. That kid from Jojo Rabbit is 12, and he was just nominated for a Golden Globe. Billie Eilish recorded her first song at 13. Well, move over, Grandma and Grandpa, because Baby Ryan is here and he’s got exactly baby two teeth—two we can see, anyway.



Okay, so really it’s Ryan’s dad, Matt MacMillan, who covered AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” so enchantingly, by essentially turning a year’s worth of cute baby sounds into a keyboard and playing the notes accordingly. But he’s lucky to have a kid with such range!

Advertisement

MacMillan shared the process of making the video, which is very, very cute, in another equally cute video.

Essentially he broke the sounds down into two groups—percussive sounds, like that perfect widdle baby sneeze, and pitched sounds. There were 83 clips in the latter category, and MacMillan identified the rough pitch for each, resulting in 21 total notes. Then he put them into “Thunderstruck” order and strung it all together with a nice percussive track. Not bad for a guy who hasn’t read sheet music since his school days.

At the end of his second video, he implies he’s open to taking requests. We’d like to propose “Lovefool” by The Cardigans or maybe “Summer In The City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful.

Anyway, congrats on your inevitable record deal, Baby Ryan! Make sure to get a really good agent and a financial manager.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com