Tina Turner is iconic—a fact worth repeating following the debut of the trailer for Tina, the upcoming HBO documentary from filmmakers Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin (the duo behind LA 92 and Undefeated). There’s an archival clip from an old interview at the end of the trailer in which Turner says “No, I don’t consider it a comeback... Tina had never arrived,” a statement that could easily sum up the life examined in Tina (and also: CHILLS).
Debuting on March 27 on HBO, Tina tells the story of the legendary rock star through archival clips, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with journalists (hey it’s Kurt Loder!) and those who know Turner best—including, most notably, Turner herself. Here’s the official synopsis from HBO:
With a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos, and new interviews, including with the singer herself, TINA presents an unvarnished and dynamic account of the life and career of music icon Tina Turner. Everything changed when Tina began telling her story, a story of trauma and survival, that gave way to a rebirth as the record-breaking queen of rock ‘n’ roll. But behind closed doors, the singer struggled with the survivor narrative that meant her past was never fully behind her. Directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, the documentary charts Tina Turner’s early fame, the private and public personal and professional struggles, and her return to the world stage as a global phenomenon in the 1980s.