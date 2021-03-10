Photo : HBO

Tina Turner is iconic—a fact worth repeating following the debut of the trailer for Tina, the upcoming HBO documentary from filmmakers Dan Lindsay and T. J. Martin (the duo behind LA 92 and Undefeated). There’s an archival clip from an old interview at the end of the trailer in which Turner says “No, I don’t consider it a comeback... Tina had never arrived,” a statement that could easily sum up the life examined in Tina (and also: CHILLS).



Debuting on March 27 on HBO, Tina tells the story of the legendary rock star through archival clips , never-before-seen footage, and interviews with journalists (hey it’s Kurt Loder!) and those who know Turner best—including, most notably, Turner herself. Here’s the official synopsis from HBO: