Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Tina Fey is hosting a celeb-packed telethon for coronavirus relief in New York

Britt Hayes
Filed to:TV
TVTina Feycoronaviruscharity
Save
Illustration for article titled Tina Fey is hosting a celeb-packed telethon for coronavirus relief in New York
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Listen up fives, a Tina is speaking: Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tina Fey is returning to our television screens to host a telethon for coronavirus relief in New York. Dubbed Rise Up New York!, the televised event will feature tons of famous faces, ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Bill De Blasio. Presented by iHeartMedia and Robin Hood, Rise Up New York! will air across multiple TV networks and radio stations on Monday, May 11, encouraging viewers/listeners to donate funds to support Robin Hood, which is working with frontline organizations to help those in New York—the American epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will help those in need with food, shelter, financial assistance, health care, legal services, education, and more.

Advertisement

Rise Up New York! will feature appearances from Andrew Cuomo, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, and New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, and Phil Simms. The event will also play host to musical performances from Sting, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, and Mariah Carey.

The event will air on all local broadcast stations in New York; those outside of New York can watch Rise Up New York! on CNBC, or listen on iHeartMedia, Entercom, or SiriusXM stations nationwide.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Westworld offers a shallow hope for the future

Killing Eve tells a series of short stories about bad choices in its strongest episode of the season

Solar Opposites succeeds as a looser, lighter Rick And Morty

Though set in two bygone eras, Back To The Future is timeless blockbuster fun