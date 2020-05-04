Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Listen up fives, a Tina is speaking: Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tina Fey is returning to our television screens to host a telethon for coronavirus relief in New York. Dubbed Rise Up New York!, the televised event will feature tons of famous faces, ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Bill De Blasio. Presented by iHeartMedia and Robin Hood, Rise Up New York! will air across multiple TV networks and radio stations on Monday, May 11, encouraging viewers/listeners to donate funds to support Robin Hood, which is working with frontline organizations to help those in New York—the American epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will help those in need with food, shelter, financial assistance, health care, legal services, education, and more.



Rise Up New York! will feature appearances from Andrew Cuomo, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, and New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, and Phil Simms. The event will also play host to musical performances from Sting, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, and Mariah Carey.

The event will air on all local broadcast stations in New York; those outside of New York can watch Rise Up New York! on CNBC, or listen on iHeartMedia, Entercom, or SiriusXM stations nationwide.