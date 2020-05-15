Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Timothy Olyphant to handsome up the next season of The Mandalorian

William Hughes
Filed to:TV
TVThe MandalorianDisney+Timothy Olyphant
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Today in There’ll Be A Riot If They Try To Put A Mask On Him News, Variety confirms that Timothy Olyphant has become the latest big-name performer to join the second season of Disney+ Star Wars sensation The Mandalorian. Olyphant joins a cast of incoming talent to the streaming series that includes Rosario Dawson, Michael Biehn, and Temuera “A Variety Of People With The Last Name Fett” Morrison.

There’s no word yet on what part Olyphant will play on the series—although we could see him in anything from Imperial remnant chic down to a whole array of selections from the Han Solo “Be Your Vest” collection for the dapper rogue on the go. In addition to his career-making turns on Deadwood and Justified, Olyphant has recently spent his time on other streaming fare like Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, plus one hell of a notable cameo on NBC’s The Good Place.

Disney is still holding to the line that the second season of The Mandalorian will air this fall, although there’s still no word on when the show will go into production.

