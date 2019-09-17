Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

Fargo’s cast is pretty well-stacked for its fourth season, but creator Noah Hawley managed to squeeze in one more: Deadline reports that TV MVP Timothy Olyphant is returning to FX, joining season 4 of the network’s acclaimed anthology series alongside previously announced headliner Chris Rock. The fourth installment of Fargo heads back in time to 1950 to explore the conflict between two migrant groups: Southern Europeans and African Americans, the latter of whom are fleeing the south to evade Jim Crow laws. Set in Kansas City, Missouri, the series will primarily focus on the tenuous peace between two criminal syndicates, one headed up by Italian boss Donatello Fadda; the other by African American boss Loy Cannon (Rock).



In keeping with Fargo tradition, the fourth season not only features a great cast, but it also boasts an impeccably absurd list of character names—like Dick “Deafy” Wickware, played by Olyphant. Rounding out the ensemble are Chernobyl’s Jessie Buckley as Oraetta Mayflower, Uzo Aduba as Zelmare Roulette, Jack Huston as Odis Weff, Jason Schwartzman as Josto Fadda, Amber Midthunder as Swanee Capps, and Ben Whishaw as Rabbi Milligan (a name so hilariously normal in comparison to these others). Hawley will begin production this fall on the fourth season of Fargo, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020 on FX.