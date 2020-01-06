Timothée Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in new James Mangold movie

Photo : Tim P. Whitby ( Getty Images for Sony Pictures UK )

Forget “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” now it’s “The Timothée’s They Are A-Chalamet!” (We’re not sorry for that.) According to Deadline, the cute boy from every movie of the last three years or so has signed on to play the cutest boy in folk music, with Timothée Chalamet set to play Bob Dylan in a new biopic from Logan and Ford V Ferrari director James Mangold. The movie is currently untitled, but it’s apparently “been referred to around town as Going Electric,” and Deadline says it will be about the period of Dylan’s life when he transitioned from being a folk icon to an electric guitar-using traitor. The real Dylan is apparently “working actively” with Mangold and Fox Searchlight on the project, but it’s unclear if Chalamet will be singing Dylan songs in the movie. That would be pretty surprising, given the difference between Dylan’s voice and Chalamet’s voice, but this whole thing is surprising to us so what do we know?

Chalamet will next pop up in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Denis Villenueve’s Dune, so he will continue to be in everything for the foreseeable future. Now, make sure to let us know in the comments if you’d like to see an entire “The Timothée’s They Are A-Changin’” parody song. We’ll do it if this gets a million likes or whatever.