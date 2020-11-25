Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, Springsteen heading to SNL in December

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:TV
TVSaturday Night LiveTimothée ChalametBruce SpringsteenKristen Wiig
Save
Illustration for article titled Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, Springsteen heading to iSNL/i in December
Photo: George Pimentel (Getty Images), Steve Granitz (Getty Images), Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Following a post-election show with Dave Chappelle at the helm, Saturday Night Live will return next month with episodes featuring hosts Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, and alum Kristen Wiig.

Advertisement

Wiig, promoting the Christmas Day release of Wonder Woman 1984, will be joined by Dua Lipa, whose Future Nostalgia scored her a whole slew of Grammy nominations this week. Chalamet, who we imagine was booked before Dune got bumped to next year, will be joined by Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band on December 12. Morgan Wallen, who was booted from SNL earlier this year after violating COVID protocols, is getting a second shot in a December 5 episode hosted by Jason Bateman, a reliable hand if there ever was one. Ozark sketches incoming.

Advertisement

It’s an impressive lineup that will, at the very least, allow us to see Chalamet play a young Springsteen before he has a go at Bob Dylan.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Jump Street spin-off Booker failed to create a Sam Spade for the ’90s

Nice, a supercut of all the movie scenes that fucked us up as kids

HBO reclaims its true-crime crown with 5 tales of murder, mayhem, and mystery

This week in Savage Love: Blocked