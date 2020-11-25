Photo : George Pimentel ( Getty Images ) , Steve Granitz ( Getty Images ) , Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Following a post-election show with Dave Chappelle at the helm, Saturday Night Live will return next month with episodes featuring hosts Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, and alum Kristen Wiig.

Wiig, promoting the Christmas Day release of Wonder Woman 1984, will be joined by Dua Lipa, whose Future Nostalgia scored her a whole slew of Grammy nominations this week. Chalamet, who we imagine was booked before Dune got bumped to next year, will be joined by Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band on December 12. Morgan Wallen, who was booted from SNL earlier this year after violating COVID protocols, is getting a second shot in a December 5 episode hosted by Jason Bateman, a reliable hand if there ever was one. Ozark sketches incoming.

It’s an impressive lineup that will, at the very least, allow us to see Chalamet play a young Springsteen before he has a go at Bob Dylan.