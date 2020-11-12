Photo : Office Hours

Tim Heidecker’s Office Hours podcast began as a call-in show, but, thanks to the audio wizardry of gonzo comics DJ Douggpound and Vic Berger, has evolved into a chaotic subversion of morning zoo tomfoolery. As Heidecker fields calls from listeners and celebrity guests, his cohorts flood the airwaves with loops, effects, and deranged soundbites plucked from every corner of the pop culture sphere.

Advertisement

In August, that approach culminated in Drop Concert, a brain-melting evening of improvisational music for Patreon subscribers. Now, that performance is being translated to film with Drop Concert: The Motion Picture. Heidecker, Douggpound, and Berger’s opus will take on a new visual life with the help of animator Ben Levin. It looks fucking crazy.

Check out the trailer and see for yourself:

The film premieres online next Friday, November 20 and Saturday November 21 at 8 p.m. P.T. Post-show Q&As with the crew will follow, with some “very special guest moderators” on hand. Considering the show’s previously hosted the likes of John C. Reilly, Ilana Glazer, Fred Armisen, and Eric Andre, it’s a safe bet someone you enjoy will be taking your questions .

Advertisement

Tickets are available, as are merch bundles, over at the Office Hours website.