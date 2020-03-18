Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Tim Heidecker's 8-hour Office Hours marathon features Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly, and Bon Iver

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: YouTube

Tim Heidecker’s live-streamed Office Hours podcast is, like much of the artist’s work, a subversion of bygone modes of entertainment. Just as his upcoming Beef House both reveres and perverts the Bunim/Murray sitcom, Office Hours skewers its traditional call-in format with the obnoxious sound drops of the shock jock sect. Episodes, which typically range between two and three hours, seamlessly pivot between clear-eyed discourse and rambling absurdity riddled with inside jokes, resulting in a listen that can be as disorienting as it is rewarding.

You can only imagine, then, how strange the podcast gets when Heidecker and his cohorts, Vic Berger and Doug “DJ Douggpound” Lussenhop, stretch their brand of madness across an entire day. Well, that’s exactly what the “Holy Trinity” did last Friday, with in-studio guests like John C. Reilly, Kyle Mooney, and Sarah Squirm joining call-in appearances from Natasha Leggero, Mac DeMarco, and Bon Iver.

While all the guests provide laughs, a special shoutout goes to Fred Armisen, whose previous appearance resulted in this masterpiece, for his dry banter as “Ian Rubbish.” See that below.

We’d also be remiss if we didn’t highlight this hilarious call from Die Hard and The GooniesRobert Davi, a Trump supporter and frenemy of Berger who calls in to dub Heidecker a “globalist” and defend his decision to call the coronavirus the “Wuhan virus.” Berger released his own edit of the call, which comes packed with his signature zooms and cutaways. Watch it below.

You can listen to the podcast in its entirety anywhere podcasts are streaming, or watch an archived document of the livestream via the YouTube links below.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

