Tim Heidecker Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Tim Heidecker’s career seems to have been largely defined by him doing whatever weird thing he wants to do, whether it’s his various Adult Swim shows with Eric Warheim, the bizarre saga of On Cinema, his weirdly small role in Bridesmaids, and being a dick to Elisabeth Moss in Us (his Tethered reaching out for her hand is one of the best moments in that movie), but his next career move seems oddly straightforward. As announced in a press release, Heidecker is going to be releasing a stand-up special—his very first one!—on October 23, which seems like a totally normal thing for a guy in comedy to do.

But of course it’s not actually totally normal. Titled An Evening With Tim Heidecker, the press release teases that the special features Heidecker’s “unique, no-holds-barred takes on modern inconveniences, PC culture, politics, and marriage,” and may or may not be a “a send-up, a parody, a character, a performance piece, or whatever you’d like.” The trailer, which you can see below, makes it a little clearer that this is some kind of self-aware meta take on a stand-up special, but the fact that this is Heidecker doing it and that the press release itself notes that it’s kind of a parody suggests that it also loops back around to not being a parody… so maybe it’s an earnest attempt to do what a guy like Heidecker thinks of as the dictionary definition of stand-up comedy, which is effectively no different from Heidecker just doing his own kind of stand-up comedy? This is all very confusing and we haven’t even seen the special yet, which, again, you can do on YouTube on October 23.