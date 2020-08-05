Photo : Spacebomb Records

Tim Heidecker, the comic architect of the On Cinema universe and the chaotic Office Hours podcast, has announced a follow-up to last year’s What the Brokenhearted Do…. Fear Of Death, a “Serious Album about Serious Topics, ” is an album-length collaboration with a number of heavy hitters, from Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood to Brian and Michael D’Addario of The Lemon Twigs to Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado. ( Fans of Office Hours will know that Heidecker’s been discussing his collaboration with Mering, who guested on a previous episode, for a while now.)

Touted as Heidecker’s “biggest sounding and most fleshed out album yet”—a 14-piece string ensemble makes an appearance— the LP falls not in line with his comedic releases about Trump and Herman Cain, but rather the more straight-faced tunes on 2016's In Glendale. “I didn’t know that this record was going to be so focused on death when I was writing it,” Heidecker says in a press release . “It took a minute for me to stand back and look at what I was talking about to realize that, yes, I am now a middle-aged man and my subconscious is screaming at me: ‘You are getting old, dude! You are not going to live forever! Put down that cheeseburger!’”

Accompanying the announcement is a video for lead single “Fear Of Death,” a rollicking, riff-heavy stomper with rich backing vocals from Mering that meditates on the end of one’s partying days. Check it out below, preferably while sipping something non-alchoho lic.

Fear Of Death is slated for release on September 25 via Spacebomb Records. Pre-order it here and check out Robert Beatty’s artwork— redolent of bygone church literature — below.

