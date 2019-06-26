Photo: Amazon Prime

If there’s a Project Runway Twitter (there has to be, right?), it was undoubtedly shook by last year’s news that Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum were exiting the long-running reality series to develop their own show for Amazon. In the months since that announcement, Bravo debuted another season of Project Runway, with model Karlie Kloss as the new Heidi and fashion designer (and previous series winner) Christian Siriano as the new Tim. The new season wasn’t bad, but it was definitely a downgrade for longtime fans and it was missing a bit of the magic that only my beloved and wildly supportive fictional uncle Tim Gunn could provide (seriously, where the hell is Swatch, the dog that lives at Mood?!). Thankfully, Amazon has finally revealed what Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are up to with their new fashion competition series, which now has an official title—Making The Cut—and a 2020 premiere date.



The series sounds a little different from Project Runway, in that it features “12 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the globe who are competing to take their fledging brands to the next level in becoming the next big global phenomenon.” While established designers have often competed on Project Runway, it seems like Making The Cut might be drawing from a wider pool of talent with that mention of “entrepreneurs.” But according to Amazon’s press release, things might not be that different from Project Runway, as Heidi and Tim filmed their first runway challenge yesterday in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris—as evidenced by the promotional photos. Another thing that sets Making The Cut apart from Project Runway is that looks from the series will be available to purchase on Amazon. The press release doesn’t specify which looks, so it’s unclear if viewers will be able to buy each week’s winning looks or clothing from the series winner’s final collection.

Along with the first details, Amazon revealed some of the judges and guest judges who will appear on the first season of Making The Cut, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress and designer Nicole Richie, former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, and award-winning designer Joseph Altuzarra.