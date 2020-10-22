Tim Burton Photo : Elisabetta Villa ( Getty Images )

Tim Burton is already creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky, but he’s now lining up a project that would make him altogether ooky as well: According to Deadline, Burton is talking to MGM TV about executive producing and directing a new TV version of The Addams Family, with “multiple buyers” currently competing to pick up the show—Netflix is apparently “at the top of the list,” but no deal is done.

Rather than a remake (or tie-in with last year’s animated movie) , the idea is apparently to do a modern-day Addams Family set in the present day and told from the point-of-view of Wednesday Addams, focusing on “what the world would look like to her in 2020.” That seems to imply a sequel series about just Wednesday and not the whole family, because it might be odd to take this famous TV family and only emphasize one of them, but then again it’s not like anyone cares about Pugsley all that much. You want to see Wednesday being creepy (and maybe Gomez saying “cara mia” to Morticia, that’s always good).

Whatever it’s about, this project is coming from Smallville executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who will serve as showrunners and head writers. If Smallville is any indication, then, we won’t see Wednesday put on a black dress with a white collar until the very last episode. Assuming deals work out with Burton, this will be his first big TV project—and a very appropriate one at that, given his aforementioned creepiness and kookiness. (He was a producer on the Beetlejuice cartoon that ‘90s kids love, but it sounds like he’d be way more involved in this than he was in that.