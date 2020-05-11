TikToker uses song, dance to show which states are taking COVID-19 seriously

Screenshot : Animaniacs ( YouTube

With how quickly things are changing during this ever-evolving crisis, it can be difficult to keep track of which local governments are doing what they can to make sure more of their citizens don’t become ill. Luckily, one TikTok user has wielded the power of song and dance to give an incredibly thorough breakdown of just how screwed everybody is.



Using the alphabetical “50 States Song” that most of us learned in elementary school, TikTok user Justin Pollack helpfully breaks down all the states in the union into two groups, those that “care about their citizens” and those that “want their citizens to drop dead.” The latter group consists of states that, according to CNN, have either returned to business as usual or have plans to do so soon despite all warning signs that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

It’s undoubtedly a real “laugh to stop yourself from crying” situation, but it’s nice to occasionally get your apocalyptic updates in the form of an easy-to-follow dance routine. Maybe the pundits on cable news can take a cue from Pollack next time they’re reporting on a slow-burning national tragedy.

