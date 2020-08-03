Screenshot : YouTube

TikTok is under attack and we must protect our precious youths at all costs. (All the older people making TikToks about their Amazon finds and those Goop-y spice jar labels can go to hell, though.) Those wondering why TikTok is worth preserving need look no further than this curly-haired young man who goes by the name of “fake.disney.facts,” and whose page is populated with Tiks and Toks featuring absolutely BRILLIANT ideas on how Disney can improve its parks and intellectual property. This kid is out here just giving this shit away for free—a true testament to the youth and their generosity of spirit. Here he is making a very convincing argument for why the Star Wars movies all have the wrong title, and how simply swapping those titles out among the nine (how did we let this happen) movies could really clear some things up:

Advertisement

This kid built a stronger case than most lawyers can put together with a whole-ass degree, a salary, and 142 hours of work billed at $300 per. It’s called using your noggin’, people, and if you ask me, not enough of us are putting the old thinker to good use these days. Productive: Switching the names of Star Wars movies around to make more sense of almost 30 hours of blockbuster entertainment. Not productive: Literally whatever you are doing in quarantine right now—puzzles, is it?