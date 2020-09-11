TikTok overlord Addison Rae to star in She's All That remake He's All That

All hail! Photo : Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Today, in news presumably designed to make millennial movie fans vacillate wildly between their “Hell yeah! and “Hell no!” emotional modalities: Variety reports that ’90s Pygmalion riff She’s All That is getting a remake, directed by Mean Girls’ Mark Waters. The gender-flipped version of the story (titled, inevitably, He’s All That) will see a popular female influencer attempt to transform her school’s biggest male dork into a potential Prom King. Said influencer will be played by Addison Rae Easterling, who, given her cultural dominance as one of the most highly paid people on video streaming service TikTok, probably won’t have to stretch herself too far to wield complete social media power over her fellow teens.

R . Lee Fleming, who wrote the original movie’s script—famous for positing that any quirky art lover is only one quick montage away from being Racha el Leigh Cook—will return for the sequel. No word yet on who’ll be taking over Laney Boggs’ paint-splattered overalls, but the Freddie Prinze Jr. part will, obviously be held down by Easterling, who reportedly made something like $5 million on TikTok this year. (One questions how she was talked into taking a pay and prestige cut by moving into the world of mere cinema , but maybe she’s hedging her bets in case the social media service actually goes down soon due to its high-profile battles with Donald Trump.)