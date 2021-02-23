Screenshot : Kristoffer

Evan Jacobson is a man on a mission. Not content just playing along to the saxophone-less melodies of tracks like Boney M.’s “Rasputin” or Britney Spears’ “Toxic” for his TikTok channel, Jacobson has decided to go a step further, inserting complete saxophone solos into songs that, as he puts it, “don’t need them.”

In the first of his series, Jacobson performs over “Big Poppa,” giving the classic Biggie track the kind of chilled- out, free- form lounge break we never knew it was calling out for. The extended solo here is so good that it calls into question the series’ very premise—that Jacobson is playing sax parts where they aren’t actually necessary.

He further undercuts his own claim with Part 2 of the series, which uses Estelle’s “American Boy” as a springboard for a killer solo that breathes new life into the track.

The “Big Poppa” and “American Boy” solos do, in fact, add a whole lot to the songs chosen— even if their original creators didn’t know that a saxophone part was the missing piece in their arrangements. Jacobson is smart enough to know what kind of sax playing the tracks he selects would benefit from, and talented enough to pull off playing them. Considering that apparent professionals like whoever blasted out this incredible solo for an old The Five Satins song were being given intentional space within the composition to figure out their part, we think Jacobson’s doing pretty well working with what he’s got.



