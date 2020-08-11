This house is not THE Skinny House, but it’s also pretty slim Screenshot : Zillow

Back in the bad old days, when we had to walk to school uphill both ways, there was nothing to be done when you saw a weird-looking house other than tell your friends, stand outside on the sidewalk gawking at it for a bit, then move on with your life. Now, thanks to advances in technology, the entire world can share in the delight of a kid seeing a bizarre building that he’d like everyone to know about.

Advertisement

Just consider “Skinny House,” an architectural oddity from Deerfield, Illinois that’s now gaining widespread recognition thanks to @eli.korn spreading the good word about the place on TikTok.



Advertisement

The house, which we must note is, in fact, very skinny, has caught the attention of a ton of people, all presumably fascinated by how a house can be both long and thin at the same time. The TikTok provides no answers as to how this works, preferring to dwell on it being a skinny house that blows the minds of anyone who looks upon it.

Insider, though, demystified this Skinny House Of Leaves by revealing it as a well-known local oddity referred to as “the ‘pie house’ since it’s shaped just like a slice of the dessert, with one narrow end opening up to a wider opposite side.” The piece links to a Zillow listing that shows, sort of disappointingly, that the house is pretty normal-looking inside, somehow containing “two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.”



Advertisement

In some ways, we’d prefer that social media didn’t make it so easy to dispel the Skinny House’s mystique. Now, the whole world knows about the realities of this strange home, depriving neighborhood kids the opportunity to build upon its legend by daring each other to say “Skinny House” three times in a row on dark Halloween nights.



[via Insider]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com