Screenshot : YouTube

There comes a moment in the day when one must simply stop, take a breath, and perhaps sneak a cigarette from the pack you’ve been hiding on the roof since you were a teenager. Alternately, you might wish to commiserate with your spaniel, Gregor, who in addition to perfecting the art of the well-delivered newspaper, is also a stalwart companion. Or perhaps your impulse for relief is even simpler. Perhaps you simply head to the third-floor closet, the one in which coats, costume jewelry, letters from your former lover Astrid with whom you once shared a room at boarding school, and eight-sided dice are stored. And there, with only Gregor for company, you create a little costume parade.



Advertisement

That’s one of the latest TikTok trends in a nutshell—though to be fair, the youths are also aping aspects of Wes Anderson’s visual style beyond capes, pastels, and improbable hats. These videos, like all TikTok trends, have many variations, but they’re typically set to Benjamin Britten’s “Playful Pizzicato” from Simple Symphony, and involve 3-5 lewks intended to evoke characters like The Royal Tenenbaums’ Margot Tenenbaum (Gwyneth Paltrow), Moonrise Kingdom’s Suzy Bishop (Kara Hayward), and The Grand Budapest Hotel’s Agatha (Saoirse Ronan).

Advertisement

They are also making great use of their own wallpaper, record players, birdcages, vintage postcards, hardback journals, and various other accouterments.

And of course there’s lots of yellow typeface.

Advertisement

This one gets bonus points for props.

Advertisement

This is a fun twist:

Advertisement

And so is this:

Advertisement

And then there are these notable variations:

Advertisement

Anyway, it’s a very fine day for TikTok users who love film, need to blow off some steam, and are the proud owners of an A-line dress, a neat beret, or something pastel with fringe.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com