Tiger Woods hospitalized after car flips in accident

Tiger Woods Photo : Patrick Smith ( Getty Images )

PGA g olf legend Tiger Woods has been transported to the hospital after his vehicle flipped in a car accident. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Twitter confirming the incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning. “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” the tweeted notice reads. “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.” Authorities also note that “the vehicle sustained major damage.” The accident is currently under investigation. There are no details regarding the status of his care at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this post as more details surface.