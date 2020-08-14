Photo : Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Comedy Benefit in Support War Child USA and INARA

Today—in a move that heralds future breakthroughs in the field of inserting Tig Notaro into every movie, ever—THR reports that the One Mississippi comedian is being added to Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie movie, Army Of The Dead. Notaro will be replacing Chris D’Elia, who was accused in June of sexually harassing multiple underage women with the alleged intent of initiating sexual relationships with them.

It’s not clear how big a part D’Elia had in Snyder’s film, which is the director’s first studio effort since leaving Justice League in 2017. The film was shot last year, starring Dave Bautista as the leader of a group of mercenaries attempting to run a heist in the middle of a zombie outbreak. The film will now undergo lockdown-friendly reshoots, which will be used to insert Notaro into itself via “a combination of techniques, from actually reshooting scenes opposite an acting partner to using green screen and CG technology to blend her in.”

Which, again: Seems like a pretty great start to our own personal project of inserting Tig Notaro into all movies, period. Pop a Tig into The Wizard Of Oz, why don’cha ; have her grinning out of the photo from the end of The Shining. Hell, this seems like the perfect time to correct Joss Whedon’s hated cut of Justice League (which contains, by volume, zero Tigs Notaro) by working some background Tigs into the Snyder Cut.

Notaro recently appeared in Noah Hawley’s Lucy In The Sky. She joins a cast that also includes Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.