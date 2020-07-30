Photo : Taylor Hill/FilmMagic ( Getty Images ) , Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images ) , Albert L. Ortega ( Getty Images )

The Toronto International Film Festival announced its full 2020 lineup today, teasing what are likely to be the films that round out this year’s awards slate (JoJo Rabbit, a top Oscar contender, won the big prize at last year’s fest). Granted, TIFF is hosting far fewer films this year than in festivals past, a necessity due to the impact of COVID-19. TIFF will unfold virtually for the most part, though there will be a handful of outdoor screenings and some socially distanced indoor screenings.



Leading the slate of 50 films is Spike Lee’s HBO-bound film of David Byrne’s American Utopia, which will open the festival on September 10. Other buzzy titles include Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand as a woman who hits the road after the economy of her rural hometown crumbles, and Ricky Staub’s Concrete Cowboy, a drama about urban cowboys starring Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, and Jharrel Jerome.

Also on deck are a number of notable directorial debuts. Watchmen’s Regina King will premiere One Night In Miami, a chronicle of Cassius Clay that just got picked up by Amazon Studios. Halle Berry, meanwhile, stars as a disgraced MMA fighter named Jackie Justice in Bruised, which also marks her first time behind a camera. And then there’s Viggo Mortensen’s Falling, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance.

See the full list of TIFF’s 2020 selections below:

180 Degree Rule Farnoosh Samadi | Iran

76 Days Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen | USA

Ammonite Francis Lee | United Kingdom

Another Round (Druk) Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark

Bandar Band Manijeh Hekmat | Iran/Germany

Beans Tracey Deer | Canada

Beginning (Dasatskisi) Dea Kulumbegashvili | Georgia/France

The Best is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu) Wang Jing | China

Bruised Halle Berry | USA

City Hall Frederick Wiseman | USA

Concrete Cowboy Ricky Staub | USA

Opening Night Film – David Byrne’s American Utopia Spike Lee | USA

The Disciple Chaitanya Tamhane | India

Enemies of the State Sonia Kennebeck | USA

Falling Viggo Mortensen | Canada/United Kingdom

The Father Florian Zeller | United Kingdom/France

Fauna Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Canada

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer | United Kingdom/USA

Gaza mon amour Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser | France/Germany/Portugal/Palestine/Qatar

Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan) I-Fan Wang | Taiwan

Good Joe Bell Reinaldo Marcus Green | USA

I Care A Lot J Blakeson | United Kingdom

Inconvenient Indian Michelle Latimer | Canada

The Inheritance Ephraim Asili | USA

Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain) Mayye Zayed | Egypt/Germany/Denmark

Limbo Ben Sharrock | United Kingdom

Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades) João Paulo Miranda Maria | Brazil/France

MLK/FBI Sam Pollard | USA

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott | Canada

New Order (Nuevo orden) Michel Franco | Mexico

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois) Philippe Lacôte | Côte d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal

Nomadland Chloé Zhao | USA

No Ordinary Man Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Canada

Notturno Gianfranco Rosi | Italy/France/Germany

One Night in Miami Regina King | USA

Penguin Bloom Glendyn Ivin | Australia

Pieces of a Woman Kornél Mundruczó | USA/Canada/Hungary

Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre) Lili Horvát | Hungary

Quo Vadis, Aïda? Jasmila Žbanić | Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey

Shadow In The Cloud Roseanne Liang | USA/New Zealand

Shiva Baby Emma Seligman | USA/Canada

Spring Blossom Suzanne Lindon | France

Closing Night Presentation – A Suitable Boy Mira Nair | United Kingdom/India

Summer of 85 (Été 85) François Ozon | France

The Third Day Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly | United Kingdom

Trickster Michelle Latimer | Canada

True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru) Naomi Kawase | Japan

Under the Open Sky (Subarashiki Sekai) Miwa Nishikawa | Japan

Violation Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada

Wildfire Cathy Brady | United Kingdom/Ireland

[via Deadline]