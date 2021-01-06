Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, and Eric Trump the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. Photo : Mark Wilson ( Getty Images )

Amid the developing mob takeover of the United States C api to l by Donald Trump supporter extremists, the president’s daughter Tiffany Trump decided it was an appropriate time to with her older brother Eric Trump a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday @erictrump I love you and I’m so grateful to always have you by my side!”

You may think, “Well, maybe she didn’t know what’s going on.” But no, about 45 minutes earlier, Tiffany had retweeted a video her father released that was supposedly supposed to deescalate matters but really just made things worse by letting his cult followers know that “we love you. you’re very special.” In what was perhaps a poor attempt to make things better, Tiffany retweeted her retweet after her birthday sentiments to Eric, sandwiching her tone-deaf message with a tone-deaf message.

Tiffany wasn’t the only Trump daughter making poor choices on Twitter Wednesday. Ivanka Trump first tweeted “American Patriots - any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop” but the tweet was taken down after it was pointed out Ivanka was calling the extremists “patriots.” She later clarified, “No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

While his father continues to egg the mob on, Donald Trump Jr. also tried to calm his family’s followers. “This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone,” he tweeted. In a terrifying reply that we can’t say we’re surprised to see, one extremist stated, “this is bigger than you and your father at this point!! It’s about our republic! Our constitution, and our families!!! Done sitting back and playing fair.”

When exactly were they playing fair?

