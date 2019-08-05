Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Netflix’s decision to not continue with the robustly colorful, awesomely oddball animated series Tuca & Bertie was met with a wave of disappointment from fans and critics alike. That said, we just so happen to be navigating a brave new world of fictional content where one platform’s “no thanks” could be another network’s treasure. A lateral move for a stalled show is becoming increasingly more common—a new(er) reality that has not escaped Tiffany Haddish.

At the Television Critic Association’s summer press tour the comedian was asked about her thoughts on Netflix’s cancellation of the Lisa Hanawalt-helmed series, as well as whether or not she thought the series could come back. Haddish’s responses were hopeful: “Tuca & Bertie is very close to me and is something I think is amazing. And it needs to be seen. It’s canceled with that other network, but who knows? It might end up somewhere else.” When asked if she was part of the effort to find a new home for the series, Haddish confirmed that she has had multiple conversations with Hanawalt about getting Tuca & Bertie back to its adoring public. “I talk about it all the time,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, though. I talked to the creator, and we definitely are going to make it go somewhere. It’s going to go. It’s going to end up somewhere.”

With previously axed Netflix shows like Once Day At A Time (which recently secured cozy new real estate over at Pop) there’s always a question as to whether or not there are any contractual elements blocking the series from finding life elsewhere. When The A.V. Club asked Haddish whether Tuca & Bertie could face such an obstacle, Haddish responded quite simply, “I don’t think so.” Though Hanawalt hasn’t provided any supporting comments as of yet, she did recently draw attention to a fan-made petition geared towards saving the pair of feathered friends.

Netflix has been reached for additional comment.



