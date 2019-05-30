There’s shades of last year’s Widows in The Kitchen, a ‘70s-set crime thriller about the wives of convicted Irish mobsters who take control of the criminal empire forged by their husbands. The directorial debut of Straight Outta Compton screenwriter Andrea Berloff, the film stars Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, and Tiffany Haddish, the latter of whom will get to flex her dramatic chops after breaking through in comedies like Girls Trip.

The crack supporting cast includes Margo Martindale, Domhnall Gleeson, Common, and Bill Camp, who here gets to bellow as a furious mob boss. It opens on August 9.