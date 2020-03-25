Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire
Newswire

Throw yourself a James Bond marathon when classic 007 movies hit Amazon Prime in April

Patrick Gomez
Filed to:James Bond
James BondAmazonamazon primeAmazon Prime Video
Clockwise from top left: Shirley Eaton in Goldfinger (Keystone/Getty); Pierce Brosnan and Izabella Scorupco for Goldeneye (Getty); George Lazenby in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (M. Stroud/Getty); Sean Connery in Thunderball (MacGregor/Getty
No Time to Die may be delayed until November, but that doesn’t mean your April news to be James Bond-free. A ton of classic 007 titles—ranging from the second film in the franchise, From Russia With Love starring Sean Connery, to Pierce Brosnan’s final mission as the British spy, Die Another Day—are hitting Amazon Prime Video in April, along with more recent theatrical releases like Rambo: Last Blood, season 6 of Bosch, and the recently Oscar-nominated French film Les Misérables.

Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in April.

April 1

Movies
A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)
Bangkok Dangerous (2010)
Bird Of Paradise (1932)
Blind Husbands (1919)
Broken Blossoms (1919)
Daniel Boone (1936)
Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)
Diary Of A Hitman (1991)
Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)
Dishonored Lady (1947)
Dollface (1945)
Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)
Dr. T & The Women (2000)
Drums In The Deep South (1951)
For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)
From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)
Gator (1976)
Gods And Monsters (1999)
Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)
Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
I Am Legend (2007)
Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)
Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)
Mask Of Zorro (1920)
Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)
Mutiny (1952)
Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)
Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)
Repentance (2014)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)
Tarzan The Fearless (1933)
The Bodyguard (1992)
The Boost (1988)
The Brothers Grimm (2005)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
The Hoodlum (1951)
The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)
The Lost World (1925)
The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)
The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)
The Sender (1982)
The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)
The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)
Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)
You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

Series
America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)
El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)
 

April 3

Movies
Invisible Life - Amazon Original movie (2019)
 
Series
Tales from the Loop - Amazon Original series: Season 1
 

April 10

Movies
Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
 

April 14

Movies
Vault (2019)
 

April 16

Movies
The Lighthouse (2019)
 

April 17

Movies
Selah and the Spades - Amazon Original movie (2019)
 
Series
Bosch - Amazon Original series: Season 6
Dino Dana - Amazon Original series: Season 3B
 

April 20

Movies
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
 

April 29

Movies
Footloose (2011)

Patrick Gomez

A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.

