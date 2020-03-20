Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Those Jonathan Frakes Beyond Belief clips are even better at half-speed, per Jonathan Frakes

Allison Shoemaker
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

It’s Happy Hour! Well, it’s after 5, at least here in Chicago. Perhaps every hour is happy hour when you’re self-isolating? Regardless, this week has been a very rough few months, and we all deserve a treat. So pour yourself a nice drink or crack open that White Claw and sit down with that one Beyond Belief supercut, now slowed down to .5 speed. It’s a lot like being kinda wasted with TV treasure Jonathan Frakes.

Listen, as silly memes go, this was already a great one. Our approval is on record:

But for these truly surreal times, this is a perfect update. And you know who agrees with us? Jonathan Frakes.

Perhaps you’re bummed about the fact that you can’t head to your favorite local dive this weekend, as this writer is. (Shoutout to The Oasis in Chicago’s Rogers Park—see y’all on the other side of this.) Watching a slowed-down Beyond Belief is a lot like listening to the affable regular at the end of the bar who started too early and just wants to chat about life.

Stay safe, have a drink if that’s your thing, and wear your helmet if you’re biking indoors.

