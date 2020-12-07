Photo : Videologia ( Getty Images )

This Halloween’s hottest decoration was “Home Accents Holiday 12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton With LifeEyes-5124738,” a big bony harbinger of autumnal fun that delighted the world by virtue of being both very tall and a cool skeleton. For anyone worried that our ol’ pal HAF12FTG-SSWLE-5124738 would simply sink back into the ground, lying in wait until next Halloween, worry no longer. Giant skeletons from all over have decided to stick around a bit longer in order to celebrate the holidays and serve as a continuous reminder of the constant proximity of an untimely death.

Maura Judkis let us know that the skeletons had smoothly transitioned into the post-Halloween holidays, hanging out with turkeys before getting into their Santa hats and colored lights.

As Judkis’ tweet shows, the giant skeletons have now become ominous, gangly Grinches and abominable snowmen, fucked-up nutcrackers, and, naturally enough, big Jack Skellingtons. They’ve also been put to work, bones creaking in the winter air as they stretch their undead fingers out to hang lights or help decorate Christmas trees.



Even without a task to fulfill, the skeletons are proving themselves more than capable of performing other important holiday decoration functions, like glaring demonically at passersby, forming ad hoc skeleton nativity scenes, or tossing on saucy Santa skirts while taking a lawn reindeer for a walk.



Clearly, the giant skeletons are here to stay. Now that they we know they’re just as good at Christmas as Halloween, we eagerly anticipate seeing skeleton cupids shooting their arrows from on high, skeleton Easter bunnies hiding chocolate eggs in eves troughs, and, most exciting of all, the world’s tallest (and most bony) leprechauns majestically presiding over St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.



