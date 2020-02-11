Thor: Love And Thunder adds Someone Great's Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to writing staff

Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images )

Taika Waititi is getting a little writing help from someone great—more specifically, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the writer and director of the Netflix rom-com Someone Great. Per Variety, Robinson has joined the writing staff of Thor: Love And Thunder, Waititi’s highly-anticipated sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, in which Natalie Portman will make her equally anticipated return to the MCU—this time with hammer in hand as she takes on the mantel of Thor. Prior to making her directorial debut, Robinson was a writer and executive producer on the short-lived but beloved MTV series Sweet/Vicious.



The news comes just two days after Waititi made history as the first Māori person to win an Oscar, dedicating his Best Adapted Screenplay statue to indigenous children. “I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” said Waititi as he accepted his Oscar. “We are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well.” Waititi is currently in post-production on sports comedy Next Goal Wins, based on the 2014 documentary of the same name, which followed Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen as he guided the American Samoa national football team to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The cast includes Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, and numerous actors of Samoan descent.