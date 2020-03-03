Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Thomas Middleditch is taking a break from his comedy tour with Ben Schwartz to once again bless our television screens with his presence (give or take a few phone ads). According to THR, the former Silicon Valley star will headline B Positive, a new sitcom pilot from CBS and TV mastermind Chuck Lorre. Middleditch, who is reportedly one of the most coveted actors this TV pilot season, will star as Drew, a newly-divorced dad in need of a new kidney. Drew’s search leads him to Gina, a “rough-around-the-edges woman” (whatever that means) from his past. She offers him a kidney and the two form a (presumably) hilarious odd coupling as they embark on a life-changing journey together. Described as “Educated, bookish and neurotic,” Drew is a therapist who “ lacks social skills and isn’t much of a people person”—so Middleditch is definitely playing in familiar territory.



Annaleigh Ashford, known for her role on Masters Of Sex, will play the role of Gina in the pilot. Other recent casting additions include Kether Donohue (You’re The Worst) as a “party girl” named Leanne (type- casting, for sure) and Sara Rue, who has appeared in multiple Lorre productions, including The Big Bang Theory and Mom.