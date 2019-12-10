Thomas Lennon to play Mister Mxyzptlk on Supergirl

Photo : Rodin Eckenroth ( Getty Images )

Kara Danvers is currently dealing with the eradication of all reality in The CW’s Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover spectacular, but when the dust clears on the multiverse (assuming there is still a multiverse) she’s going to have a new extra-dimensional annoyance to deal with. According to Deadline, lovable-ish fifth-dimensional imp Mister Mxyzptlk is returning to Supergirl, and this time he’ll be played by legitimately lovable fifth-dimensional imp Thomas Lennon. The last time Mxyzptlk appeared on Supergirl, he was played by Peter Gadiot and—going by the name “Mxy”—tried to trick Kara into marrying him, but Deadline notes that the character’s endless array of magical powers mean there’s no reason he can’t show up as a totally different guy this time.

Mxyzptlk, for those who missed his appearance the last time around, is a trickster who likes to alter reality with magic (usually just so he can mess with Superman and his pals). Traditionally, the only way to stop him and send him back to his home dimension is by getting him to say his own name backwards, but Supergirl did it by tricking him into typing it back when he appeared in season two. Deadline says this will be a recurring role, so Lennon’s Mxy will apparently be sticking around a bit longer than Gadiot’s did.