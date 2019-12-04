Thomas Jane adapting Stephen King's From A Buick 8, which stars a different kind of evil car

With the landmark Stephen King properties spoken for—It, The Stand, ‘Salem’s Lot, The Tommyknockers, etc.—producers are digging deep into the author’s catalog in search of another horror hit. Hulu’s making an Eyes Of The Dragon miniseries, the It producers are tapping The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, Andy Muschietti’s adapting Roadwork of all things, and Her Smell’s Alex Ross Perry is up to something (?) with the 2003 short story, “Rest Stop.” Now, Deadline reports that constant King collaborator Thomas Jane is behind an adaptation of From A Buick 8, which will be the first project developed by he and producer Courtney Lauren Penn ’s new company, Renegade Entertainment .

From A Buick 8 is a curious little novel, a Dark Tower-adjacent story about a 1954 Buick Roadmaster that serves as a portal to another world. This is no Christine—the Buick, we assure you, isn’t barreling through school bullies (though it does run afoul of a neo-Nazi) —but something more wistful, strange, and mysterious. “From a Buick 8 is a thrilling and deeply personal project for us,” the duo said in a statement , “as we explore a uniquely structured mystery spanning the ‘ 70s, ‘ 80s, ‘ 90s and post-9/11 era, centered around a son’s search for the truth behind his father’s sudden death. Along with first love and grief, terrifying and philosophic mysteries are spawned by inexplicable events connected to the titular car. We are honored that Stephen is supporting our vision of his brilliant, provocative novel.”

It’s unclear whether Jane will also star, but, having previously led two of King’s best adaptations—1922 and The Mist—and one of its worst—Dreamcatcher—it’d be sorta weird if he didn’t. Also, to be clear, Deadline makes it clear that this isn’t the version of From A Buick 8 that The Boy’s William Brent Bell was working on last year . (A good thing; The Boy was lame .)