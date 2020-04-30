Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Thom Yorke debuts spooky new song, “Plasticine Figures,” in appropriately spooky setting

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicThom YorkeThe TOnight Show with Jimmy FallonPlasticine FiguresRadiohead
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Thom Yorke debuts spooky new song, “Plasticine Figures,” in appropriately spooky setting
Screenshot: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (YouTube)

Thom Yorke released Anima, a “beautiful bummer” of a new album last summer, but the Radiohead frontman is already back with a new single, “Plasticine Figures.” Yorke, who’s also been busy composing for films like Suspiria, debuted the track on Wednesday night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, teasing it out on piano in a room we can only assume is as ominous and dimly lit as the singer’s soul.

There’s no banter. Fallon doesn’t make Yorke guess which Kardashian is which or some bullshit. Instead, Yorke simply drones out eerie lyrics—“Stick a hole where your mouth was/ and fill your eyes with rocks”—against a melody that, skeletal as it is, still gets stuck in your head.

Advertisement

Yorke and his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes outfit are still planning on touring this fall. We’d like to believe that will happen, but something tells us we should probably just get used to this empty room where Yorke and his piano sit alone, wrapped in shadows.

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Bless this AI meme generator for giving us the incomprehensible trash memes we deserve

NBCUniversal isn't backing down from its plan to release more movies on VOD

For a 2-hour orgy of S&M and severed limbs, Liberté is pretty tedious

Yes, there really is a new episode of Parks And Recreation tonight