Screenshot : The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ( YouTube )

Thom Yorke released Anima, a “beautiful bummer” of a new album last summer, but the Radiohead frontman is already back with a new single, “Plasticine Figures.” Yorke, who’s also been busy composing for films like Suspiria, debuted the track on Wednesday night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, teasing it out on piano in a room we can only assume is as ominous and dimly lit as the singer’s soul.

There’s no banter. Fallon doesn’t make Yorke guess which Kardashian is which or some bullshit. Instead, Yorke simply drones out eerie lyrics—“Stick a hole where your mouth was/ and fill your eyes with rocks”—against a melody that, skeletal as it is, still gets stuck in your head.

Yorke and his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes outfit are still planning on touring this fall. We’d like to believe that will happen, but something tells us we should probably just get used to this empty room where Yorke and his piano sit alone, wrapped in shadows.