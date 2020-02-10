Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood’s Julia Butters poses with her purse sandwich Photo : Getty Images

Last night’s Oscars was full of showstopping fashion moments: Regina King looking like a living glass of rosé. Diane Keaton’s long, pointy black nails. Kaitlyn Dever channeling Jessica Rabbit. Spike Lee’s Kobe Bryant tribute suit. Natalie Portman embroidering the names of women directors onto her Dior cape. Janelle Monae calling the elements in her wizardly silver cowl dress.

But what of the moments when the show actually stops? We’ve never been on the Oscars red carpet, but we hear it takes forever to actually get into the theater. It’s L.A.’s most glamorous traffic jam, as you stand and wait for all the photo ops, interviews, last-minute styling adjustments, and people gawking at Leonardo DiCaprio. What if you get hungry along the way? That’s why, although capes, black ball gowns, and metallic details all made strong showings on the red carpet, The A.V. Club hereby declares carrying a sandwich in your purse to be the hottest fashion trend of the 2020 Oscars.

The most vocal proponent of this very practical accessorizing moment was Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood’s Julia Butters, the 10-year-old actor whose real-life personality doesn’t seem too far off from the child prodigy she plays in Quentin Tarantino’s film. How else to explain the confidence it takes to stuff a turkey sandwich in her $2,495 Marzook purse because, as Butters explained to Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times, “I don’t like some of the food here?”

But while Butters was the only one who showed off her sandwiches to photographers, she wasn’t the only one with sustenance in her bag. You Must Remember This host Karina Longworth similarly brought snacks along for herself and her husband, Best Original Screenplay nominee Rian Johnson:

And while Penélope Cruz didn’t clarify what she was carrying in the pockets of her black silk Chanel bustier dress, they’re the perfect size for a quick mid-ceremony nosh:

It’s the ultimate blend of fashion and function, so look out for formal sandwiches taking over the runways this spring. It’s only a matter of time before someone ups the ante and brings a cup of soup along, too.