This will be the first bicoastal Golden Globes. Here's what's happening

Photo : Paul Drinkwater ( Getty Images )

Last year was a learning curve for what an awards show looks in the middle of a pandemic. We’re still in the middle of that experimental period, really: For the first time, the Golden Globes—which usually occur in early January, but moved to February during The Great Awards Show Shuffle—are going bicoastal as hosting duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler go live from opposite sides of the country. So yes, it’s going to be a strange one, but with its list of great nominees (One Night in Miami...! Promising Young Woman! Judas and the Black Messiah!) and very questionable ones (James Corden for The Prom? Emily In Paris? Hamilton? Just...why?), it’s worth tuning in to see how everything plays out.

When and where to watch

The Golden Globes air live on NBC on Sunday, February 28 at 8PM EST. You can live stream it through YouTube TV and Hulu, too, if you have their live TV subscription. We’ll also keep you updated with free streaming links the day of.

Advertisement

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back as hosts – but on different coasts. According to Variety, Fey’s hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City, and Poehler’s hosting from the ceremony’s longtime location, the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

How exactly will this look?

This year will be pretty interesting. In some ways, it’s going to be like any other Golden Globes, recorded live at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. However, there’s also a virtual broadcast from NYC. It’s yet to be revealed if the Beverly Hilton Hotel ceremony will include LA-based nominees and guests in attendance. Chances are it’ll be like the 2020 Emmys, with winners getting their Golden Globe delivered to them.

Advertisement

Anything else?

You can take a look at our full list of nominees here. The I May Destroy You snub still stings, but at least Jane Fonda is getting the Cecil B. DeMille Award this year (that’s the Golden Globes’ lifetime achievement award).



Advertisement

We’ll continue to update this post as more info becomes available.